Hernandez went 1-for-1 with a double, two runs, an RBI and two walks in the second game of Sunday's 10-0 doubleheader sweep of Texas.

Hernandez doubled and scored in the first to begin a six-run inning, walked and scored in the second and walked again in the fifith. This was Hernandez's first perfect day at the dish all season, though it came in a seven-inning game, and the impressive outing raised his slash line to .299/.347/.484.