Hernandez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
The 29-year-old was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, but he'll rest in the matinee while Raimel Tapia starts in right field and bats ninth. However, Hernandez expects to be back in the lineup for the second game of the twin bill, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Reinstated from 10-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Another rehab game on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Remains out of lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Should return Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Rehab assignment on tap•