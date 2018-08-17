Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: On bench Friday
Hernandez is not in the lineup versus the Yankees on Friday.
Hernandez will receive a breather after starting the past three games as manager John Gibbons trots out an outfield of Randal Grichuk, Kevin Pillar and Curtis Granderson for the series opener. Since the All-Star break, Hernandez is hitting just .185/.277/.395 with three home runs and six RBI in 24 games.
