Hernandez is not in the lineup versus the Yankees on Friday.

Hernandez will receive a breather after starting the past three games as manager John Gibbons trots out an outfield of Randal Grichuk, Kevin Pillar and Curtis Granderson for the series opener. Since the All-Star break, Hernandez is hitting just .185/.277/.395 with three home runs and six RBI in 24 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories