Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will remain quarantined for at least the next 10 days, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

He had close contact with someone outside the team last week who ended up testing positive and has been quarantined since Friday. Hernandez is currently symptomatic, so while he could return April 23 against the Rays, it remains to be seen if he will need more time than that to get right.