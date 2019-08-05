Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Out of lineup
Hernandez will be on the bench Monday against Tampa Bay, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez could see his role reduced after the deadline-day acquisition of Derek Fisher, who starts in center field Monday. Hernandez owns an OPS of 1.101 over his last 18 games, but the Blue Jays will want to get Fisher some looks.
