Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Out of Monday's lineup
Hernandez is not in the starting lineup against the Orioles on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Sunday's loss to the Yankees. Curtis Granderson will draw a start in left field while Randal Grichuk gets the nod in right for Monday's series finale.
