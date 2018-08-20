Hernandez is not in the starting lineup against the Orioles on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Sunday's loss to the Yankees. Curtis Granderson will draw a start in left field while Randal Grichuk gets the nod in right for Monday's series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories