Hernandez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Hernandez has a modest three-game hit streak during which he's gone 3-for-13 with an RBI and a walk, and he'll receive the day off in the series finale versus the Halos. Bradley Zimmer will start in right field for Toronto.
