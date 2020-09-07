Hernandez (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
Hernandez is expected to miss significant time while dealing with his left oblique strain. The 27-year-old was putting together a career-best season prior to the injury, as he was slashing .308/.358/.637 with 14 home runs, 27 RBI and five stolen bases. Whether he's able to return to the Blue Jays before the end of the season remains to be seen. Derek Fisher should see increased playing time in right field while Hernandez recovers.
