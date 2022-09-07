Hernandez was placed on the paternity list Wednesday.
Hernandez snapped an eight-game hitting streak Tuesday against the Orioles, and he'll be away from the Blue Jays for 1-3 days following the birth of his child. Raimel Tapia is starting in right field and batting sixth Wednesday, and he should continue to see increased playing time while Hernandez is unavailable.
