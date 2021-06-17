Hernandez was placed on the paternity list Thursday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Hernandez went 7-for-17 with two homers, two doubles and seven RBI across the last four games, but he'll now be away from the team briefly following the birth of his child. Jared Hoying was promoted to the active roster in a corresponding move and could see some playing time in the outfield while Hernandez and Jonathan Davis (paternity) are unavailable.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Monster performance in win•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Plates two runs Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches homer Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Records three more hits•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Keeps impressive stretch alive•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Swipes bag in win•