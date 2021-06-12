Hernandez went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's loss against the Red Sox.

Hernandez was one of five Toronto players that recorded at least two knocks, but he also made his presence felt on the box score after plating two runs -- he drove Bo Bichette home with an RBI single both times, during the first and second innings. Hernandez has hit safely in back-to-back games and has reached base safely in five of his last seven contests, tallying four RBI and two runs scored but also striking out 10 times across 27 at-bats during that span.