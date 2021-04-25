Hernandez (illness) will play in a rehab game at the Blue Jays' alternate training site Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez cleared intake protocols Friday, and he'll serve as a designated hitter at the team's alternate training site Sunday. It's not yet clear when Hernandez will be able to return to game action, but he's trending in the right direction.
