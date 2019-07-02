Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Royals.

After a rough .214/.276/.443 slash line in June, Hernandez got July off to a quick start with his eighth homer of the year. The 26-year-old continues to get opportunities to establish himself as an everyday player for the Jays, but as yet he hasn't been able to find any consistency at the plate.

