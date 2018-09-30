Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Pops homer in second straight game
Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Rays.
Though he was removed for pinch hitter Billy McKinney in the ninth, Hernandez already helped anyone who put him in their fantasy lineups with a laser off a Diego Castillo offering that left little question of clearing the left-field fence. His second big fly in as many days boosts him to a .241/.303/.471 line on the season in 519 plate appearances, in which he's lifted 22 homers. This mini-run again teases the sleeper appeal many fantasy drafters chased in deeper mixed games before this season. Depending on Toronto's offseason maneuverings, the soon-to-be 26-year-old may still deserve a similar spotlight in 2019 due to his tantalizing batted-ball metrics: Before this game, Hernandez ranked 10th with a 9.1 percent rate of barrels per plate appearance, according to Statcast.
