Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Possibly entering season in platoon
General manager Ross Atkins suggested that Hernandez may be a part of a platoon in left field with Billy McKinney to start the season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Prior reports suggested that there would be a straightforward job battle for the starting gig in left field. However, the Blue Jays' plans appear to have changed in a way that hurts Hernandez. As a right-handed hitter, Hernandez would get the short end of the stick in a platoon with the left-handed-swinging McKinney. Hernandez's .239/.302/.468 slash line across 523 plate appearances in the majors last season hardly does him any favors, either, though it's hard to ignore the decent power he brings to the table (22 homers, .229 ISO in 2018).
