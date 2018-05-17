Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 12-1 rout of the Mets.

The 25-year-old is heating up again, going 10-for-28 (.357) over his last seven games, and Wednesday's blast gives him seven homers in 30 games since his promotion from Triple-A Buffalo. Hernandez is making himself a fixture in the outfield for the Jays, and while his shaky plate discipline (9:32 BB:K in those 30 games) could make him a batting average risk down the road, he looks set to be a consistent source of power for the rest of the season.