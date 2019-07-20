Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Power surge continues
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 12-1 win over the Tigers.
His sixth-inning solo shot was Hernandez's fourth homer in the last four games, but remarkably his fourth-inning RBI single was his only other hit since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old is slashing just .209/.276/.406 on the year with 12 home runs and 34 RBI in 70 games.
