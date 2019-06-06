Hernandez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

The 26-year-old had a modest five-game hitting streak going for Triple-A Buffalo prior to his promotion, and Hernandez carried that momentum into his return to the Jays' lineup. He's still slashing .197/.267/.318 through 40 big-league games this year, and it seems highly unlikely his defense will prove to be adequate in center field (where he played Wednesday) given his struggles in left last season, but the team has little to lose by giving him lots of playing time to let him sink or swim.