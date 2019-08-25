Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Reaches 20-homer mark
Hernandez went 1-for-2 wit ha solo home run, two runs scored and a pair of walks in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.
Hernandez's blast off Mariners starter Felix Hernandez got the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning. He also scored the first run in a four-run seven inning, coming around on a Billy McKinney double after getting aboard with a walk. The center fielder is hitting .224/.302/.455 this year with 20 homers, 50 RBI and 48 runs scored. He needs just two homers to match his career high from last year.
