Hernandez signed a one-year, $4.325 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for the 28-year-old, and he earned a solid figure after posting a .289/.340/.579 slash line with 16 homers, 34 RBI and six stolen bases in 50 games during 2020. Hernandez should enter spring training with a starting role in Toronto's outfield.

More News