Hernandez was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez went 5-for-18 with two home runs and three RBI during his first four games with Buffalo, and will add a little extra outfield depth to the Blue Jays' roster moving forward. Over 26 appearances with the team in 2017, Hernandez slashed .261/.305/.602 with eight home runs and 20 RBI.