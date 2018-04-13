Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Recalled from Buffalo
Hernandez was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez went 5-for-18 with two home runs and three RBI during his first four games with Buffalo, and will add a little extra outfield depth to the Blue Jays' roster moving forward. Over 26 appearances with the team in 2017, Hernandez slashed .261/.305/.602 with eight home runs and 20 RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Will open season in minors•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches first homer of spring•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Keeps raking Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Making case for 2018 starting role•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches two more homers•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Collects two RBI against Red Sox•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...