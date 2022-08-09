Hernandez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Hernandez will exit the lineup for the first time since June 29, ending a stretch of 34 consecutive starts for the 29-year-old. Raimel Tapia will enter the starting nine in right field in place of Hernandez, who will put a nine-game hitting streak on hold Tuesday unless he's summoned off the bench for a pinch-hitting appearance.