Hernandez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Hernandez will exit the lineup for the first time since June 29, ending a stretch of 34 consecutive starts for the 29-year-old. Raimel Tapia will enter the starting nine in right field in place of Hernandez, who will put a nine-game hitting streak on hold Tuesday unless he's summoned off the bench for a pinch-hitting appearance.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Gets aboard thrice•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers again Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Belts 15th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches 14th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Scores four times in rout•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches 12th homer•