Hernandez will hit the bench for just the second time this season Tuesday against the Orioles.
Hernandez has certainly deserved his everyday role, as he's hitting .299/.313/.636 with seven homers through 19 games. Cavan Biggio will move out to right field Tuesday, with Brandon Drury starting at second base.
