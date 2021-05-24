Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Hernandez has hit safely in three straight games while hitting safely in all but two of his last 13 appearances, a stretch in which he's hit .423 with a 1.156 OPS, three homers, 11 RBI, seven runs scored and a 6:7 BB:K across 58 plate appearances. He also has eight multi-hit games in that 13-game stretch.