Hernandez (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Dunedin on Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez participated in live batting practice Saturday, and he'll be cleared to return to game action in the minors several days later. The outfielder had hoped to play at Triple-A Buffalo, but he'll head Dunedin since there's expected to be better weather there. Assuming he feels good after appearing in some rehab games, the Blue Jays are hopeful that Hernandez will be able to return sometime during their series against Cleveland, which begins Thursday.
