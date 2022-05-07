Hernandez (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Hernandez had been on the injured list since April 14, but he recently played in three rehab games and will be available for both games in Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians. The 29-year-old slashed .316/.435/.526 with a homer, three runs and three RBI over six games prior to his absence. He should reclaim an everyday role now that he's healthy.
