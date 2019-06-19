Hernandez is considered day-to-day with a sprained left wrist, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez sustained the sprained wrist Monday and was withheld from Tuesday's starting lineup, but it doesn't appear as though he'll require a trip to the injured list. The 26-year-old is slashing .268/.333/.585 with three homers in 11 games since returning to the majors June 5. Randal Grichuk is starting in center field Tuesday in his stead.

