Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Remains on bench Tuesday
Hernandez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles.
Hernandez is hitting just .214/.297/.446 through 16 games this month, so he'll stick on the bench for a second straight game as he tries to figure things out at the dish. Billy McKinney is starting in left field and hitting sixth in his stead.
