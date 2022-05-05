Hernandez (oblique) isn't starting Thursday against the Guardians.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said he expected Hernandez to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, but the outfielder will remain out of the lineup for at least one more game. It's not yet clear whether the 29-year-old will be activated prior to the start of the game, but he should come off the bench if that occurs.

More News