Hernandez isn't starting Thursday's game against the Angels.
Hernandez has gone just 1-for-20 with an RBI, two walks and five strikeouts over the last five games, and he'll get a chance to reset during Thursday's series opener against the Angels. Ramie Tapia will shift to right field while Cavan Biggio enters the lineup at first base.
