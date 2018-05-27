Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Retreats to bench Sunday
Hernandez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Hernandez has recorded only four hits in 29 at-bats while starting the last seven games, so he'll be given a day to clear his head amid the rough patch. Dwight Smith will pick up a start in left field in Hernandez's stead.
