Hernandez (foot) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.

Hernandez fouled a ball off his foot Saturday, but he escaped with merely a bruise and it seems a couple days off was all he needed to regain full mobility. The 25-year-old will slot in atop the order against lefty CC Sabathia. Hernandez has actually fared better against same-handed pitching to this point, posting a .264/.305/.527 line against right-handers and a .238/.294/.492 line against lefties.

