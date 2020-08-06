Hernandez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Braves.
Hernandez has started all nine games for the Blue Jays this season, going 10-for-36 with four home runs and two steals in the process. Lourdes Gurriel, Randal Grichuk and Cavan Biggio are starting in Toronto's outfield from left to right Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Another two homers•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Blasts two homers Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Slots into outfield spot•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Could return to outfield Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Back in lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Nursing sore groin•