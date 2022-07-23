Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, three additional runs and an additional RBI in Friday's 28-5 win over the Red Sox.

Hernandez's four runs tied Santiago Espinal and Danny Jansen for the team lead on a night the Blue Jays established a new single-game franchise scoring record. The 29-year-old initially struggled to produce at the plate upon returning in early May from a stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain, but dating back to the beginning of June, he's slashing .318/.362/.591 with 11 home runs, four stolen bases, 34 RBI and 28 runs in 45 games.