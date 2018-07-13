Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Scratched with sore heel
Hernandez was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a sore left heel, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
He was replaced by Dwight Smith in the lineup. Consider Hernandez day-to-day ahead of Saturday's affair.
