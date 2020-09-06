Hernandez (ribs) will undergo a second MRI to determine the severity of his injury, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez underwent an MRI on Sunday, but it was difficult to read due to the amount of swelling. As a result, he'll undergo another test when the swelling goes down. A timetable for his return could be established once the results of the second MRI are known, but Hernandez is expected to miss significant time.