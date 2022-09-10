Hernandez (personal) was placed on the restricted list Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez landed on the paternity list Wednesday and needed an extra day prior to returning to game action, so he'll briefly shift to the restricted list. However, the 29-year-old is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays late Saturday or early Sunday, and it's possible that he'll be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Texas.
