Manager Charlie Montoyo said Hernandez (oblique) is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 29-year-old is playing in his second rehab game with Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday after going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI on Tuesday. Herandez has been out since April 13 with a strained left oblique, but he's set to return after a quick two-game rehab stint in the minors.
