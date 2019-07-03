Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Sits again Wednesday
Hernandez (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Hernandez finds himself on the bench for the second straight game. Randal Grichuk will again play center field, with Brandon Drury starting in right.
