Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Sitting for series opener
Hernandez is not starting Thursday against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez has started four of the past five games, going 4-for-16 with a walk and seven strikeouts during that stretch. Derek Fisher, who was acquired from the Astros at the end of July, will start in place of Hernandez in this one.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Out of lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Power surge continues•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Smashes walkoff homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Gets breather•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Power surge continues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal