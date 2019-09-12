Hernandez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.

Hernandez will sit for the second time in three games as the Blue Jays go with an outfield consisting of Derek Fisher, Randal Grichuk and Billy McKinney (from left to right). Since the beginning of September, Hernandez is slashing just .167/.200/.333 with one home run and a 56 percent strikeout rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories