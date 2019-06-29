Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Sitting Saturday
Hernandez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Following another 0-fer on Friday -- his third straight hitless game with multiple strikeouts -- Hernandez's season slash line now sits at .197/.268/.352. When the Blue Jays recalled Hernandez earlier this month, they seemed intent on giving him a long look in center, but Hernandez may be near the end of his rope already. Randal Grichuk will start in center field Saturday.
