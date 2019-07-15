Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Sitting second time in three days
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
On the bench for the second time in three days, Hernandez's time as an everyday player could be running short. Since receiving a callup from Triple-A Buffalo on June 5, Hernandez is hitting just .213 with only 10 extra-base hits and a 32 percent strikeout rate in 27 games.
