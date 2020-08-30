Hernandez went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.
Hernandez poked a single through the infield in the ninth inning, bringing in two runs and securing the walkoff win. He's up to 22 RBI on the season with a 1.001 OPS.
