Hernandez (illness) will have a clearance test Friday to return to the team facilities, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on April 13 but hasn't been experiencing symptoms across the past several days. He'll be eligible to resume baseball activities if he clears intake testing Friday, and the team will then determine how much time he needs to ramp up his activity before returning to game action.