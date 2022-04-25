Hernandez (oblique) is progressing well in his recovery and will take part in live batting practice this week, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Hernandez began his hitting progression Friday, and he'll take another step in his recovery by facing live pitching this week. He's been on the injured list for just over 10 days due to a left oblique strain, and the Blue Jays haven't yet indicated when he'll be able to return to game action.