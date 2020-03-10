Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Slots into outfield spot
Hernandez (groin) will start in right field and hit sixth in Tuesday's spring game against the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez saw DH duty Monday after a missing of week of action but he will start in the outfield a day later, signaling he has put his injury behind him a couple weeks before Opening Day.
