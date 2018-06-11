Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Hernandez blasted a two-run home run in the fifth inning to put the Blue Jays up 12-1 in what turned out to be a 13-3 blowout. He's been enjoying success at the plate over his past 10 games, raising his batting average from .247 to .260, and he's recorded three homers and eight RBI over that stretch.