Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-2 rout of the Rangers.
He turned around a Jordan Lyles offering in the third inning, one of five Jays long balls on the night. Hernandez hadn't gone yard in 12 straight games to close out the first half, but on the season he's slashing a strong .296/.340/.480 with 12 homers, six steals, 36 runs and 50 RBI through 69 contests.
