Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks Sunday against the Marlins.

Hernandez extended Toronto's lead to six in the fifth inning on a three-run blast over the fence in left field. The 25-year-old hadn't hit a home run in 17 games heading into Sunday's series finale. He owns a .242/.303/.474 slash line with 52 extra-base hits and 49 RBI through 112 games this season.